Team Pumpkin retains digital mandate for Prega News

Commenting on the extension of this partnership, Joy Chatterjee, AVP – Sales & marketing, Mankind Pharma, stated, " We are glad to continue our association with Team Pumpkin for our digital mandate. Prega News has consistently strived to provide women with our expert pregnancy care solutions, and Team Pumpkin has proven to be an invaluable partner in helping us achieve our digital marketing goals. They have played a pivotal role in Prega News’ digital growth in the last 3 years by boosting our follower base through innovative and engaging social media campaigns. This partnership goes beyond a mere collaboration; it's a testament to our shared vision of empowering women with accurate information and support during their pregnancy journey.”