Team Pumpkin to handle Plum Goodness’ performance marketing mandate for the second year running

ROIsted, the agency’s new performance marketing and SEO unit will service this mandate.
Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agency, will function as a performance marketing partner for Plum Goodness, focusing on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives.
This is the agency’s association with the beauty and personal care brand for the second year in a row.
Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin, Ranjeet Kumar commented, “The team is ecstatic with this retention. The brand’s ethos is one that we resonate with strongly, and we look forward to doing more work together that is both meaningful and memorable.”