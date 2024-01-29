Team Pumpkin wins marketing mandate for The Maeva Store

The Maeva Store is the e-commerce branch of Gala Candle India, a subsidiary of GALA GROUP GMBH based in Bavaria, Germany.
Team Pumpkin has bagged the marketing mandate of The Maeva Store, a luxury home fragrance and decor brand. As part of this mandate, the agency will manage the brand's social media, website, SEO, and marketplace performance.
The Maeva Store operates as the e-commerce arm of Gala Candle India, a subsidiary of the GALA GROUP GMBH with its global headquarters in Bavaria, Germany. The Maeva Store’s product range includes floral, home fragrances, candles, and aromatherapy sets.
The brand actively engages in women's advancement through various mentoring initiatives.
Speaking about this collaboration, Shashi Bhushan, CEO, Gala India, expressed, "In today's dynamic landscape, having a manufacturing-based B2B business could enable us to scale our D2C business and are eager to participate in India's growth story and therefore We sought a partner capable of expanding our online D2C brand presence, and we found that partner in Team Pumpkin. We eagerly anticipate scaling our reach."
Ranjeet Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Team Pumpkin, added, "We are delighted to welcome The Maeva Store into our portfolio. Their commitment to producing aesthetically pleasing and high-quality products and their strong representation of women in leadership align perfectly with our values. We are confident that their business will reach new heights, and we are committed to making it happen."
The Maeva Store's website management will be handled by Team Pumpkin's tech agency, Tech Pepo; SEO by their SEO and performance agency- ROIsted, and its marketplace presence by direct-to-consumer marketing agency- D2C Pro.