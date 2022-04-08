Team Pumpkin wins social media and performance marketing mandate for The Rooted Company

The Rooted Co. founder Purvi Pugalia said, “Everyone knows for a fact that they need to consume healthy food. However, given our busy lifestyle, it becomes difficult to access food that is healthy, balanced and also convenient. Granola is a very recent entrant in the Indian market and hasn’t made it to the Indian palette yet. We have been doing great for the past 8 months, which is when we started the brand but now is the time to hit the pedal hard. That’s where Team Pumpkin comes into the picture. Their past experience in the F&B and retail industry, their understanding of the Gen-Y & Gen-Z audience, and their in-depth groundwork for the pitch were the deciding factors.”