Team Pumpkin’s D2C Pro bags marketplace mandate for Quinta Essentia Organic

Team Pumpkin’s direct-to-consumer wing D2C Pro, has announced the D2C marketing mandate for personal care brand Quinta Essentia Organic. As a part of the mandate, the agency will manage the marketplace for the brand on e-commerce platforms- Amazon and Flipkart.
Quinta Essentia Organic is a 100% cruelty-free, microbiome-friendly brand that believes in minimalistic skin care and sustainability. The brand follows the philosophy of Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu, which translates to, “May the world and all its beings be at peace, with immense health and positivity.”
Speaking about the news, Arti Gaur, founder and CEO, Quinta Essentia Organic, said, “People today are conscious and give great importance to cruelty-free and sustainable products, especially skincare. They are also realising the bounty that Ayurveda offers. Our skincare products tick all the right boxes, and the kind of response we have gotten attests that. We realised it was time we took to a greater set of audience. We are sure that partnership with D2C Pro will help us do that.”
Shubham Srivastava, AVP, D2C Pro, said, “Sustainable, cruelty-free skincare is a huge market with formidable competition in this space. Every brand is vying to attract users and working hard towards getting repeat buyers. While e-commerce helps, a major chunk of purchases come from marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. It is thus important for a brand to not just have a presence on these platforms but also optimise its reach to the right audience. We are glad Quinta Essentia Organic has trusted us with responsibility.”
D2C Pro is one of the many entities of Team Pumpkin, and it specialises in strategic business solutions for direct-to-consumer brands.