Techno Paints appoints Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Major project from govt : Recently, Techno Paints bagged a major project from the Telangana government. Under this, the company took up the painting works of 26,065 schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Mana Basti-Mana Badi project. It completed over 80 real estate projects in the last financial year and has 140 projects in hand now. It has 250 employees with as many as 4,000 painters working directly or indirectly for it.