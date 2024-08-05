TechnoSport unveils 'SportYourSpirit' campaign to inspire daily activity during the Olympics

Commenting on the film, Sunil Karthik, head of marketing at TechnoSport said, “Our goal is to ensure that everyone can pursue their athletic side regardless of what life stage or physical fitness levels they are at. Our products are infused with cutting-edge tech to enable the wearer to just focus on getting on with whatever it is they are doing without the inconveniences of having to deal with the worry of finding the appropriate apparel. The film is aimed at celebrating these everyday winners.”