Technosport's 'Is World Cup ko har maidaan mein khelo' campaign inspires cricket enjoyment beyond the stadium

During the World Cups, there is an increased level of excitement, energy, and enthusiasm among people. The atmosphere is charged with a vibrant energy. In our country, a large majority of individuals have had some experience playing Cricket at some stage in their lives. If given the chance, they would eagerly go out and engage in the sport wherever possible. This is because they not only enjoy watching Cricket, but also have a deep passion for playing it.
Technosport has produced a film that features individuals wearing Technosport gear and enjoying different aspects of the game of Cricket. The film captures moments such as the way the ball bounces, the grip on the bat, and unexpected occurrences like a wife surprising her husband by getting him out, or a confident boss in the office being hit by the ball. It also showcases focused teenagers playing cricket with the same level of intensity and dedication as in the World Cup. The aim of the film is to inspire people to be active and participate in the game. To achieve this, quick editing, dramatic scenes, and humorous situations have been used, all accompanied by the lively music piece 'Flight of the Bumblebee'. The message conveyed is clear - everyone should engage in their own version of the World Cup in every field.
Puspen Maity - CEO, Technosport said, "It is very exciting to launch our first Brand Campaign during the ongoing Cricket Wold Cup in India and show our support for the Indian Team. Cricket in India is not just another sport. Cricket is emotion; cricket is a way of life. The game itself was once the game of the "royals" & is now played by people from all aspects of life in India. It has become more Indian than any other Indian Sports. Similarly at Technosport we are bringing the technology & innovation in activewear, once considered as super premium or "royal" to the masses at an affordable price point to enhance their day to day life and comfort. Its that synergy that we wanted to bring out and this film does exactly just that."
Sunil Karthik - head - marketing, Technosport, said, "In India, the world cup is a kind of watershed moment. The ripple effect caused by an event of such magnitude is huge. The fact that this is happening in India this time after a gap of 12 years makes the entire celebration and the impact ever larger. As a homegrown activewear brand building for all strata of society, we could not think of a better time to launch our first campaign. However, with our customer spread very wide both in terms of demography, geography & psychography, we need to create something which would resonate with everyone. Another challenge was to ensure that we stood out from the clutter of ads in the market at this time. The idea behind the campaign was strong enough to overcome those challenges and carve out the required awareness for our brand and philosophy."
Sidhesh Pai, co-founder - Imlliadrakee - Pen & Production (creative studio), said "As a nation, we love sport, but not all of us necessarily take part in it. Technosport, being an active wear brand, had to build an emotional connect with its consumers. And the connect is motivating people to go out and enjoy sports in whatever capacity they can.
Kapil Mishra writer & director of the film, said, "The film is about the nuances of Cricket that we all have enjoyed and keep enjoying. We are reminding them of the small tiffs, the dead serious focus in a casual street cricket, the eagerness to prove your skills in the office corridors, and the challenges given to each other. It is these nuances and the joys of cricket that we must go out and enjoy. The World Cup fever is on and Technosport’s message is simple ‘Is World Cup ko har maidaan mein khelo.”