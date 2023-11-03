Technosport's 'Is World Cup ko har maidaan mein khelo' campaign inspires cricket enjoyment beyond the stadium

Sunil Karthik - head - marketing, Technosport, said, "In India, the world cup is a kind of watershed moment. The ripple effect caused by an event of such magnitude is huge. The fact that this is happening in India this time after a gap of 12 years makes the entire celebration and the impact ever larger. As a homegrown activewear brand building for all strata of society, we could not think of a better time to launch our first campaign. However, with our customer spread very wide both in terms of demography, geography & psychography, we need to create something which would resonate with everyone. Another challenge was to ensure that we stood out from the clutter of ads in the market at this time. The idea behind the campaign was strong enough to overcome those challenges and carve out the required awareness for our brand and philosophy."