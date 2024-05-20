TECNO launches new campaign with Deepika Padukone for CAMON series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
TECNO launches a new campaign for its CAMON series, starring global icon Deepika Padukone. The TV commercial captures the brand’s spirit and dedication to delivering extraordinary visual experiences, all under the motto “See What Has Never Been Seen Before”.
Deepika Padukone, known for her elegance and versatility, embodies the essence of exploration and discovery that the CAMON series represents. The series has pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, and this campaign takes it to the next level. By collaborating with Deepika Padukone, TECNO hopes to elevate the smartphone experience and inspire youth to Capture in Style.
The concept of the TVC revolves around Deepika Padukone navigating through a room, bringing powerful, stunning visuals to life with the killer camera on the new CAMON 30 smartphone.
Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO India, added, "We're thrilled to launch our sensational new campaign for the CAMON series, featuring the Bollywood Superstar Deepika Padukone. This eagerly awaited TVC perfectly captures TECNO's innovative spirit and our commitment to delivering extraordinary visual experiences. We hope to inspire the youth to Capture in Style with the unmatched camera capabilities of the new CAMON 30 series. Prepare to be amazed as we unveil a world of detail and colors like never before."