Tecno Smartphones appoints Infinity Advertising Services as creative partner

Talking about this new partnership, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO TRANSSION India said “Tecno a well-established Smartphone brand in India with a fast growing presence in Tier 2 and below markets where in we want to grow further in 2020 . So we want to reach out to every consumer to establish our ahead of the curve philosophy and For India strategy through our communication and campaigns. And in this journey Infinity Advertising with a strong credential in ATL & BTL communication is the perfect partner who can help us reach out to a wider customer base and consolidate our position as one of the leading smartphone brands in our category.”