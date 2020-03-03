Tecno Smartphones appoints Infinity Advertising Services as creative partner

Tecno, a Smartphone brand from the Transsion Holding Group, has appointed Infinity Advertising Services as their communication and creative partner.
Talking about this new partnership, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO TRANSSION India said “Tecno a well-established Smartphone brand in India with a fast growing presence in Tier 2 and below markets where in we want to grow further in 2020 . So we want to reach out to every consumer to establish our ahead of the curve philosophy and For India strategy through our communication and campaigns. And in this journey Infinity Advertising with a strong credential in ATL & BTL communication is the perfect partner who can help us reach out to a wider customer base and consolidate our position as one of the leading smartphone brands in our category.”
Allan Saugat, vice president and head of business at Infinity Advertising said “We are totally in sync with the Tecno India Strategy and we are geared up for exciting and clutter breaking ideas for Tecno to reach out to their consumers in Tier II n below markets. There is a lot of clutter in the Smartphone segment and That makes our job interesting and challenging at the same time.
Infact, our first campaign of 2020 THE BIG B OF SMARTPHONES for the launch of Spark Go Plus has been a success. We are looking forward to make this a mutually successful and exciting partnership for both of us"
Ajay Adlakha, MD of Infinity Advertising said “We are very happy and excited to have Tecno on board. Infinity has long experience in handling mobile for over a decade and we have handled Nokia, Fly mobile, LG in the past. Also, we have a deep understanding of “Middle India”, which will act as win-win in this partnership. The team is upbeat and am sure of doing some exciting work in this category”.