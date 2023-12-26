TECNO Smartphones onboards Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Deepika will be seen as the leading face of the new marketing campaigns across TECNO’s product portfolio.
TECNO, a global smartphone brand, has announced Indian superstar Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.
As the brand ambassador, Deepika will take center stage and represent TECNO across the board and strengthen its vision of making tech accessible to everyone.
The association will extend across all brand and product launches throughout the year, ensuring a consistent and impactful presence.
Commenting on the new collaboration, Deepika Padukone, said, “I’m excited to join TECNO, a brand synonymous with innovation and stylish smartphones. TECNO's lifestyle-tailored approach seamlessly blends innovation, style, design and accessibility, resonating with the spirit of the new generation. I look forward to this partnership and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”
Speaking about the recently formed partnership, Arijeet Talapatra, ceo, TECNO mobile, said, "We are thrilled to announce Deepika Padukone as TECNO's brand ambassador. Deepika's charisma, coupled with TECNO's innovation focus, creates a powerful synergy that will strengthen our brand perception and resonate with younger audiences. Beyond being a smartphone brand, TECNO aspires to be a lifestyle companion. We anticipate the association will enhance our brand image and engage a diverse audience, fostering our pursuit of excellence and 'Stop at Nothing' brand philosophy.”
With this alliance, TECNO is celebrating the starting point for its plan in the coming year.