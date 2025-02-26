Tedhe Medhe amps up regional connect with a Bhojpuri music video

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, the snacking brand from ITC, is deepening its regional engagement with the launch of a Bhojpuri music video, Tedhe Medhe, featuring superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. With the launch of its latest music video, the brand aims to reinforce its strong regional connect, celebrating the vibrant culture and youthful energy of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj, the song encapsulates the fun, fearless and dynamic personality of the region’s youth. The music video stars Khesari Lal Yadav in the male lead and Shweta Sharda as the female lead, bringing to life a story of uninhibited celebration and carefree joy.

Speaking about the launch, Suresh Chand, vice president and head of marketing snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, said, “At Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our consumers. The vibrant Bhojpuri culture is full of energy, and with this music video, ‘Tedhe Medhe,’ we aim to create a deeper emotional bond with our audience in Bihar and UP. This song is a reflection of our brand’s bold and youthful personality; and our commitment to connect with consumers as a true ‘son of the soil’ brand.”

The song is now available across all leading music streaming platforms Spotify, JioSaavn and on YouTube and Instagram.

The music video exudes an electrifying energy, mirroring the lively spirit of Bhojpuri entertainment. Khesari Lal Yadav plays a charismatic protagonist who embodies confidence, charm, and a larger-than-life persona. Blending traditional and contemporary elements, the song is an instant earworm, sure to resonate with audiences.

Sharing his excitement, Khesari Lal Yadav, Bhojpuri Superstar, said, “Music is a powerful way to connect with people, and ‘Tedhe Medhe’ is all about celebrating life with full enthusiasm. I am thrilled to collaborate with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, a brand that truly understands and respects our culture. This song is packed with high energy, and I can’t wait for my fans to enjoy it!”

Adding to the excitement, Shweta Sharda, former Miss Universe India, who plays the female lead, said, “Being a part of ‘Tedhe Medhe’ has been an incredible experience. The song is a burst of fun, energy, and colour, and I am sure the audience will love the groove and vibe of this track.”

To engage with its audience beyond music streaming platforms, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe has also launched a Hookstep Challenge, encouraging fans to groove to the beats of Tedhe Medhe. The challenge is expected to gain significant traction, further cementing the brand’s relevance among the youth of Bihar and UP.

Mumbai-based music-tech platform Hoopr Brand Solutions has been the creative mastermind behind this unique, high-concept music video.

Expressing gratitude, Gaurav Dagaonkar, an award-winning music composer and Co-founder & CEO, Hoopr said, “Working with a client like Bingo! Tedhe Medhe is immensely gratifying. The surgical precision with which they understand their consumer gives us the springboard to deliver winning campaigns with high impact. We are excited to see how we can continue leveraging music to further their brand’s story.”



