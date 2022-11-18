TEDxGateway selects GENESIS BCW as communications partner for TEDxGatewaySalon

TEDxGatewaySalon: Breaking Barriers 2022 is in association with the Aditya Birla Group this time.
Genesis BCW, the communications agency built to move people for some of the best global and Indian companies, today announced its appointment as communications partner for TEDxGatewaySalon: Breaking Barriers 2022, an annual in-person conference by TEDxGateway, India’s largest platform for discussing ideas and challenging conventions. The event will bring together some of the world’s most inspiring voices who will use their personal stories to ignite conversations around important topics. Genesis BCW has been the exclusive communications partner for TEDxGateway for the last eight years.
TEDxGatewaySalon: Breaking Barriers 2022 spotlights eminent individuals who have gone beyond conventional barriers. Speakers will address standing up against social injustice, helping humanity explore spaces to help win confidently chart new paths, spearheading science and mythology, and creating an inclusive sports community.
“After hosting a series of events on–screen over the last two years, we are delighted to return with a very special in person TEDxGatewaySalon event to inspire audiences once again,” said Yashraj Akashi, Senior Ambassador and curator of TEDxGateway. “This time, the TEDx stage will host voices that are trailblazing their way to create a more humanitarian, diverse, inclusive, and culturally rich society by actively taking on challenges to break stereotypes. This gathering, unlike any other, will not only inspire but also compel us to challenge our limitations and to view the world through a different lens when we step out. We invite everyone to join us for a very special TEDxGatewaySalon,” Akashi continued.
“TEDxGatewaySalon: Breaking Barriers 2022 is bringing together multidisciplinary stakeholders who have gone beyond conventional barriers to make a mark for themselves,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW and BCW India Group. “As communication specialists, it is imperative to amplify these eminent voices and their revolutionary ideas. As a purpose-driven organization whose mission is to move people, Genesis BCW is proud to be a part of this global initiative by TEDxGatewaySalon.”
