TEDxGateway selects GENESIS BCW as communications partner for TEDxGatewaySalon

“TEDxGatewaySalon: Breaking Barriers 2022 is bringing together multidisciplinary stakeholders who have gone beyond conventional barriers to make a mark for themselves,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW and BCW India Group. “As communication specialists, it is imperative to amplify these eminent voices and their revolutionary ideas. As a purpose-driven organization whose mission is to move people, Genesis BCW is proud to be a part of this global initiative by TEDxGatewaySalon.”

TEDxGatewaySalon: Breaking Barriers 2022 is in association with the Aditya Birla Group this time.