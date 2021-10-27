Teen Bandar wins digital creative mandate of Razorpay

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
With a view to building brands and crafting the right messaging with a digital first approach, Integrated Marketing agency Teen Bandar today announced its creative mandate win of India’s leading payment solution brand Razorpay. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
As part of this new partnership, Teen Bandar will be responsible for a nationwide immersion of Razorpay’s social media content across platforms. The team’s mandate will include curating an all-encompassing content strategy to strengthen brand position and engagement across digital touch points.
Prashant Chari, co-founder, Teen Bandar shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “There are very few brands which can confidently stand up and own a category, Razorpay is one of them. Over the last few years, they have been integral to many businesses and will continue to power many more in the future as well. For us, this is a great opportunity to work and fuel the brand with some outstanding ideas in the digital domain.”
Apart from the recent mandate for Razorpay, Teen Bandar has been working with clients across sectors including leading names such as Paytm, Jio, Filmfare and Femina amongst others. In the past the agency has worked with brands like INOX, Cox & Kings, PayU and Firework.