Telangana ruling party BRS puts a spin on ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ against home minister Amit Shah

The party morphed the face of the brand’s iconic poster girl with the faces of BJP members from other parties.
Political parties taking shots against each other is not new. However, using a brand’s name and imagery to do so is eye-catching.
Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has installed a billboard which mentions brand Nirma’s iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ and has morphed the face of its poster girl with the faces of BJP leaders who joined the party from other political parties.
This billboard was aimed against home minister Amit Shah who was in Telangana capital Hyderabad to attend the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.
Meanwhile afaqs! came across another political poster on Twitter using the Tide brand as a tool.