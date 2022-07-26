Tenovia Solutions gains Marketplace mandate for Centuary Mattress

The mandate includes Marketplace management for Centuary Mattress and will focus on building a strong foothold for Centuary Mattress in the digital space.
Leading e-commerce analytics and direct-to-customer consulting firm Tenovia Solutions has entered into a partnership with Hyderabad’s Centuary Mattress, a leading mattress manufacturer in India. The mandate largely includes Marketplace management for Centuary Mattress and will focus on building a strong foothold for Centuary Mattress in the digital space.
As per the mandate, Tenovia will allow Centuary Mattress to gain a competitive advantage on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart through marketplace advertising along with in-depth keyword analysis, product level optimization, content creation, and campaign management. Tenovia will also help rationalize the brand spends and drive top line conversion for the Centuary Mattress strategically launched products like Ortho Foam Memory and Beddy.
Speaking on the announcement, Sonu Somapalan, co-founder, of Tenovia Solutions said, “We are excited to have Centuary Mattress on board with us. We look forward to the opportunity to define their digital strategy specific to marketplaces and enable the brand's growth on these platforms.”
“With Tenovia Solutions as our e-commerce marketing partner, we aim to further strengthen our marketplace strategy and to scale up our business in the online marketplace. Tenovia’s expertise in the E-commerce space will definitely help us in scaling up our business in the online marketplace. We look forward to further enhancing the presence of Century mattress digital presence and hope to get closer to Indian consumers and fast forward our growth journey in the marketplace,” said Mr. Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattress, India.
Tenovia specializes in eCommerce Management and Data-driven Digital Solutions. Tenovia partners with mid to large brands in driving the growth of their online business and focuses on increasing online revenues for its customers through multiple channels using centralized data analytics and insightful business recommendations. Tenovia has serviced a wide range of clients including Tata International, Soch, Dixcy Textiles, Health and Glow, Landmark, Paragon Footwear, Luxor Writing Instruments, to name a few.