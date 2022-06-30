Tenovia Solutions wins e-commerce mandate for Maharishi Ayurveda

The agency will focus on setting the strategy for Maharishi Ayurveda’s D2C and marketplace channel in India & the UK market.
Tenovia Solutions, a specialized e-Commerce analytics and Data-driven Digital agency has signed up the e-commerce mandate of Maharishi Ayurveda. The mandate primarily includes the performance marketing and marketplace support for Maharishi Ayurveda and will focus on setting the strategy for Maharishi Ayurveda’s D2C and marketplace channel in India & the UK market.
Through this partnership, Tenovia will help Maharishi Ayurveda focus on organic growth through keyword analysis and cataloging audits and drive revenues through digital marketing, marketplace marketing for Amazon India, Flipkart & Amazon UK, channel management, and analytics.
Speaking on the announcement, Sonu Somapalan, co-founder, Tenovia Solutions said, “We are thrilled to be playing a critical role in Maharishi Ayurveda’s eCommerce journey. We believe our partnership has a distinct advantage as we have the necessary experience concerning the product categories and strategic thinking. We are keen to achieve exponential growth with Maharishi Ayurveda in the Indian and International marketplaces.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with Tenovia Solutions as our mainline eCommerce partner in our mission to make Maharishi Ayurveda accessible to everyone in India through digital mediums. Their capabilities will allow us to reach our potential customers, and capitalize on the opportunities in the eCommerce landscape. We look forward to achieving our business goals through this partnership.” Ram Shrivastava, Director Maharishi Ayurveda.