“Thank you for doing nothing,” says Cadbury 5 star in new spot

The 50 second film builds on the '5 star khao, kho jao' narrative used by the brand in its iconic campaign featuring 'Ramesh' and 'Suresh'. The film opens with an aged woman asking the protagonist – a young lad – to pick up her walking stick that's fallen on the road while she is sitting on a roadside bench. Lost in the chocolate bar, he responds with 'Ji Maaji' but does not move away from the pillar he is leaning on. As the old lady gets up to pick the stick herself, a grand piano falls at the very spot she was sitting at. Giving it a quirky touch, the lady thanks the protagonist for not doing anything.