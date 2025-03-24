The ABBY Awards 2025 to take place at Goafest from May 21-23

The Advertising Club's ABBY Awards powered by One Show, continues to strengthen its position as South Asia’s gold standard that honours creative and media excellence. This year the awards ceremony will be held on May 21-23, 2025 during Goafest 2025, jointly hosted by The Advertising Club and the Advertising Agencies Association of India, at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

Advertisment

The Awards Governing Council (AGC), comprising members of The Advertising Club and Advertising Agencies Association of India have been announced:

The Advertising Club has announced key members of the ABBY Awards 2025 Advisory Group Committee (AGC). Ajay Kakar, chairman of the AGC and head of corporate branding at Adani Group, leads the committee alongside co-chair Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO - India and South Asia, FCB. Other members include Rana Barua, president of The Advertising Club and group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia; Alok Lall, executive director at McCann World Group India; Subramanyeswar S., group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group and chief strategy officer - APAC at MullenLowe Global; and Ajay Chandwani, managing committee member of The Advertising Club.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has announced key members include Prasanth Kumar, president of AAAI and CEO of GroupM South Asia, leads the committee. Other members include Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia at Publicis Groupe; Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India; Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World; Mohit Joshi, co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and CEO of Havas Media Network India; and Jaideep Gandhi, chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and founder of Another Idea.

The first set of Jury Chairs for the ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show has been announced. The panel includes Anupama Ramaswamy (Havas Worldwide India), Ashish Chakravarty (McCann WorldGroup), Ashish Khazanchi (Enormous Brands), Ashwini Deshpande (Elephant Design), Chandani Samadaria (L&K Saatchi & Saatchi), Chandni Shah (FCB Kinnect), Niraj Ruparel (WPP & GroupM India), P G Aditya (Talented), Praful Akali (Medulla Communications), Prateek Bhardwaj (Lowe Lintas), Priya Shivakumar (DDB Mudra Group), Raj Kamble (Famous Innovations), Raj Deepak Das (Leo Burnett, Publicis Groupe), Rajiv Beotra (HT Media), Russell Barrett (TBWA\ India), Senthil Kumar (VML), and Tista Sen (Creative Brand Consultant).

Entries for the ABBY Awards 2025 Powered by One Show are now open. The awards invite professionals from the creative and media industries to submit their work for recognition.

This year, three new categories under the Media ABBYs have been introduced — Small Budget Big Impact, Sports Marketing, and Micro Marketing — bringing the total to 24 categories.

Speaking on the same, Ajay Kakar, chairman, Awards Governing Council, The Abby Awards and Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club said "The ABBY Awards Powered by One Show stand as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation within our industry. Each year, we witness transformative ideas that challenge norms and drive conversations. With the introduction of new categories and the participation of diverse creative minds, we are poised to celebrate the inspiring work and the daring people behind it. Work that not only showcases excellence but also inspires the next generation of storytellers. With the illustrious Awards Governing Council and an exceptional panel of Jury Chairs at the helm, we are confident that the best among the best work will be identified and celebrated. We eagerly await the entries that will define the creative landscape of 2025."