The ABBYs 2022 announce five more names to its jury chair

Carlton D’Silva, Paresh Chaudhry, Praveen Someshwar, Rajat Ojha, Rekha Nigam, join this year’s jury chair.
The ABBYs 2022 has announced five more names to its jury chair and its panel is now complete:
Carlton D’Silva - Co-Founder House of Awe and Musemakers Marketing Services.
Paresh Chaudhry - Group Executive director, Value 360
Praveen Someshwar - MD & CEO – HT Media Group
Rajat Ojha - CEO, Gamitronics
Rekha Nigam - Director, Sutradhar Media & Communications
“The ABBY AWARD are the Oscars of Indian ad awards to honour creative excellence in advertising,” reads The Advertising Club’s website. The awards will take place at Goafest which will run from 5-7 May 2022.