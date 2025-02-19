The Ad Club Bangalore presents Inspiration Room 11 with Deepa Chauhan

The Ad Club Bangalore announced the 11th edition of the Inspiration Room, featuring the incredible Deepa Chauhan – a MasterChef India Season 7 contestant and ambassador of Sindhi cuisine. This event will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Road.

Advertisment

At Inspiration Room 11, Deepa will present dishes like Macchi Maani and Mogra Sharbat while discussing her culinary journey. Deepa Chauhan aims to promote Sindhi cuisine. Her participation in MasterChef India helped her bring traditional regional flavours to a wider audience.

Deepa views food as part of culture and tradition. Her journey started with childhood cooking and led to a business focused on homemade ingredients. Attend "Around the World in 80 Plates" to try Deepa Chauhan’s Sindhi dishes and learn about her culinary journey.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, starting at 6:00 PM at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Road, located at No 17, 1, Race Course Rd, Madhava Nagar, Extension, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001.