The Ad Club Bangalore’s 5-a-side Football Tournament back for 2025 edition

Get ready for a high-energy weekend as The Ad Club Bangalore brings back its flagship sporting event — the 5-a-side Football Tournament, happening from May 9 to 11, 2025 at South United Football Club, RBANM’s Ground, near Ulsoor Lake.
The 2025 edition marks 16 years of the tournament, featuring 16 teams, 54 matches, and over 112 players from the creative industry competing over three days.
Over 300 attendees are expected as professionals from advertising, digital, design, media, PR, and marketing compete. The tournament features both emerging talent and experienced players from the creative industry.
“This tournament is one of our most loved traditions — it’s where pitch wars meet the playing field. It’s competitive, yes, but more importantly, it’s where our community connects, recharges, and shows up for each other,” said Laeeq Ali, president of The Ad Club Bangalore.