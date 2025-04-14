The Ad Club unveils new campaign for ABBY Awards

The Advertising Club has announced the launch of its latest campaign ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2025. Merging the glamour of Bollywood with advertising, this campaign captures the essence of India’s cultural vibrance while reaffirming the ABBY Awards’ place on the global creative stage.

The campaign is inspired by some of Bollywood’s most iconic film dialogues. They serve as a playful reminder of how storytelling — whether on screen or through a brand — has the power to move hearts and minds. This creative fusion pays homage to India’s rich cinematic heritage while spotlighting the evolving landscape of advertising in the country.

Alok Lall, executive director, McCann World Group India, said, “The ABBY Awards have always been a symbol of creative distinction. With this campaign, we are amplifying the spirit of innovation by weaving in the cultural fabric of Bollywood — a language every Indian speaks. Our partnership with The One Show takes this vision global, ensuring our winners are recognized not just nationally but worldwide.”