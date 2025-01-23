The AdClub to host 'Effie India Awards on January 24

The Advertising Club’s Effie Awards will take place on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 6.30 p.m. Effie Worldwide focuses on marketing effectiveness, highlighting successful ideas and encouraging discussions on what drives effectiveness. It collaborates with research and media organisations to provide insights into effective marketing strategies. Effie is the only award that recognises both agency and client contributions to building a brand through advertising.

The Effie Awards have shifted the focus from celebrating advertising craft to recognizing an agency’s ability to build brands through effective campaigns. This year The AdClub has received 1152 entries, with as many as 75 Agencies participating.The Ad Club and Effie Committee thank the 486 jury members for their time and support. This year, 254 marketing professionals participated in the judging process. Round 2 judging took place in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The event will be followed by cocktails and dinner.

Talking about this year’s Effie, Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club & group CEO, HAVAS INDIA, SOUTH EAST & NORTH ASIA (Japan & South Korea), Havas Group - India said, "The Effie Awards are a celebration of marketing brilliance, where effectiveness meets innovation, and efficiency thrives through collaboration. Effie India stands as a beacon of excellence, recognising campaigns that go beyond expectations, forge new standards, and exemplify the true spirit of partnerships that drive impactful and transformative business success. I look forward to this year's winning campaigns.”

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club and founder and president, The Horologists said, “It gives me great joy to host the 24th Effie India Awards Gala on the 24th of January. Celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them is a huge high for all of us at the Effie India committee and The Advertising Club. A big thank you to 486 judges who judged a record-breaking (for a 12 month assessment period) of 1152 entries over three rounds of online and physical judging. In the round 2 judging that was physically held, we introduced a jury chair for each session of judging, which was hugely appreciated. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support."

Pradeep Dwivedi, co-chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club and group CEO, Eros Media World said, “It’s an honour to serve as the co-chairperson for Effie Awards India. This platform celebrates the power of creative thinking and measurable impact, which are the cornerstones of successful marketing. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to recognise and reward the campaigns that truly drive results and set benchmarks for excellence. I would also like to thank Effie Global for their steadfast support through the jury & award process."