“The ad’s algorithm is similar to that of Google Maps”: Ogilvy’s Sukesh Nayak on Cadbury’s pin code-based ad

Ogilvy India ideated and executed Cadbury Celebrations’ Diwali film that promotes local retailers. A quick chat with the ad agency’s chief creative officer.
Earlier this week, Cadbury, the multinational confectionery company wholly owned by Mondelez International, released a Diwali film for Cadbury Celebrations. Conceptualised by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the AI-based hyperlocal film promotes local retailers.
The film displays names of small, local retailers whose business might have been impacted due to the COVID pandemic. The names of the (small) stores change on the basis of the pin code in which the ad has been viewed. Therefore, a person viewing the ad in Pune will be guided to small stores in his vicinity (in the city). Similarly, a person in Mumbai (or Delhi) will see the names of the small stores in his vicinity.
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, tells afaqs! over a call that the ad stands for celebrating the spirit of generosity, which is what the brand stands for. “Throughout the year, we did several campaigns based on the same insight. In the beginning of the year, we launched ‘thank you’ packs. Then, during the IPL (Indian Premier League), we launched a similar campaign to thank the ground staff and people behind it (the IPL).”
On how the film was ideated, Nayak says this was one the ideas that the agency team had. “It was perfect in terms of timing. When we shared it with Mondelez, they were equally excited about it and gave it a go.”
It took the team around three months to finally execute the ad. Nayak calls it “the fastest modern idea that we have turned around.”
“After the idea was approved, we had to find a technology partner, a data partner, a media partner, among other things. Most of the sellers, who are listed in the ad, are not online. We had to manually lift and get them to agree to be a part of this campaign.”
Nayak mentions that the ad’s algorithm is similar to that of Google Maps. “It is exactly how you are served with Google Maps. Your phone knows your location and serves you with data basis that. In a similar way, the film uses your pin code and the names of sellers in the video are displayed basis that."
To execute this multi-platform activation campaign, Cadbury reached out to 1,800-plus local retailers in over 260 pin codes in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore and Pune.
The ad captures an Indian family celebrating Diwali. The woman of the house gifts something she bought from a local store to every member of the family. It ends on a celebratory note, urging people to support local stores and add sweetness to everyone’s Diwali this year.
The film is currently live across all social media platforms.