The Advertising Club and the AAAI postpone the 2020 edition of Goafest

The Advertising Club and the Advertising Agencies Association of India, the two leading industry bodies that curate and host the prestigious Advertising Media & Entertainment festival Goafest together with Abby Awards have unanimously decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the premiere festival until further notice. While taking this decision the two industry bodies have also decided that while the festival is postponed the Abby Awards – for which numerous entries have already been received - will still be conducted jointly by them. Details with regard to the awards are currently being finalized and will be announced shortly.