The Advertising Club Bangalore launches an initiative to “EMOJIFY INDIA”

The Advertising Club Bangalore, one of India’s leading industry bodies, in association with Alttribe.World announced Emojify India on the occasion of World Emoji Day to promote inclusivity and diversity.
The annual World Emoji Day provides the ideal setting to launch this important campaign. Emojis have become a crucial component of contemporary communication since they enable people to share identities, thoughts, and feelings on many digital platforms. The 28 states and 8 union territories that makeup India's unique cultural tapestry aren't adequately represented in the existing set of emojis.
Laeeq Ali, The President of The Advertising Club happily stated “Whether you are young or old, Emojis have already become part of our everyday life. Knowingly or unknowingly, it has changed the way we communicate with each other. We got very excited about the possibility of having one emoji for one state and decided to associate with the folks at AltTribe. I am eagerly looking forward to the extremely talented designers and artists in the country developing these emojis for their states. I am hoping that we are able to take the selected ones to the right decision-makers and implement this at scale. Imagine the select emoji on a T-shirt or a cap. I am very excited.”
With the tagline, “Aye Ji, Oh Ji, Make Your State’s Emoji!”, the campaign is encouraging participants to come up with their own ideal representation of their state’s unique assets; food, landmarks, monuments, folklore, and so forth.
The Advertising Club Bangalore is doing this in association with AltTribe.world and has partnered with afaqs!, Himalaya, Origami Creative, and is in the process of partnering with other brands too, to make this campaign a successful one. Participants can make their submissions at https://worldemojiday.in/
The campaign went live on the 17th of July on Emoji Day and will continue till the 31st of July, open for submissions. Entry is free for the participants and a public vote will be held from the 1st of August till the 31st of August to choose the winner(s). The result will be announced on the 2nd of September.