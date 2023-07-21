The Advertising Club Bangalore launches an initiative to “EMOJIFY INDIA”

Laeeq Ali, The President of The Advertising Club happily stated “Whether you are young or old, Emojis have already become part of our everyday life. Knowingly or unknowingly, it has changed the way we communicate with each other. We got very excited about the possibility of having one emoji for one state and decided to associate with the folks at AltTribe. I am eagerly looking forward to the extremely talented designers and artists in the country developing these emojis for their states. I am hoping that we are able to take the selected ones to the right decision-makers and implement this at scale. Imagine the select emoji on a T-shirt or a cap. I am very excited.”