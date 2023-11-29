The Advertising Club collaborates with MICA to introduce programme on Performance Marketing

The performance marketing programme will commence in January 2024, starting with 2 live sessions each week conducted over Zoom.
The Advertising Club and MICA - The School of Ideas have joined forces to offer an online program on performance marketing. Starting in January 2024, this collaboration will equip individuals with industry-specific skills and knowledge through a specialised leadership and management development module. The program is designed to help both experienced professionals and newcomers develop the necessary capabilities that employers are currently looking for in order to stay competitive.
The intensive online program is specifically designed for professionals working in advertising, marketing, creative fields, and digital marketing. It has a duration of 36 hours and follows a workshop format. The program is organised by industry and academic experts with the aim of providing a comprehensive learning experience. It includes live teaching sessions, self-study, group learning, and a final evaluation that consists of assessments, presentations, and quizzes. The program spans over a period of 9 weeks and covers a wide range of topics including performance marketing, social media marketing, display advertising, email and affiliate marketing, SEO & SEM, targeting and audience segmentation, Generative AI, Machine Learning, and more.
Speaking on the partnership with MICA, Rana Barua, President, The Advertising Club said, “The landscape of the MarTech industry is constantly evolving. With this programme, we aim to provide a platform for freshers and experienced professionals, and empower them to upskill their knowledge, thereby becoming industry ready. We believe this collaboration will foster learning, transform careers, inspire creativity, and ultimately elevate standards within our industry.”
Mayank Kumar, professor at MICA, further said, "At MICA, we unravel the intricate layers of Performance Marketing, offering a panoramic view of its evolution and strategies. Join our experts as they decode the dynamic marketing landscape, empowering your prowess in this ever-evolving field."
