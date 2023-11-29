The Advertising Club collaborates with MICA to introduce programme on Performance Marketing

The intensive online program is specifically designed for professionals working in advertising, marketing, creative fields, and digital marketing. It has a duration of 36 hours and follows a workshop format. The program is organised by industry and academic experts with the aim of providing a comprehensive learning experience. It includes live teaching sessions, self-study, group learning, and a final evaluation that consists of assessments, presentations, and quizzes. The program spans over a period of 9 weeks and covers a wide range of topics including performance marketing, social media marketing, display advertising, email and affiliate marketing, SEO & SEM, targeting and audience segmentation, Generative AI, Machine Learning, and more.