The Advertising Club introduces ‘Young Maverick ABBY Award’ at The ABBY Awards 2023

A special category that recognizes the work created by talent under the age of 30.
With an intent to inspire and encourage young creative professionals, The Advertising Club announces a new award category, ‘Young Maverick ABBY Award’ to recognize and promote the new generation of talent, and reward the work they have created. Kickstarting this year, the new category - Young Maverick ABBY Award will celebrate emerging talent and disruptive ideas that young mavericks are pushing beyond boundaries, in the advertising industry.
Open to advertising professionals - individuals or teams, under the age of 30, entries for the Young Maverick ABBY Award will be judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts based on creativity, originality, and impact for work created between 1stMarch, 2022 to 31st March, 2023 under the category verticals of Art, Design, Digital, Film and Craft.
Speaking on introducing the new category and raising the bar at The ABBY Awards 2023, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council and Ajay Kakar, managing committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “It is important that we turn the spotlight on emerging creative talent. We are excited to introduce the Young Maverick ABBY Award category at The ABBY Awards 2023 and recognize the outstanding work of young professionals who are pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the advertising industry. We are certain that by providing a platform for deserving talent to showcase their creative passion and work, we will not just empower them but also encourage new thinking, new talent and innovation in the industry.”
The winners of the Young Maverick ABBY Award will be announced along with other awards during The ABBY Awards 2023, scheduled to be held at Goafest 2023 on the 24th, 25th, and 26th May.