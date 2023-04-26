The Advertising Club introduces ‘Young Maverick ABBY Award’ at The ABBY Awards 2023

Speaking on introducing the new category and raising the bar at The ABBY Awards 2023, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council and Ajay Kakar, managing committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “It is important that we turn the spotlight on emerging creative talent. We are excited to introduce the Young Maverick ABBY Award category at The ABBY Awards 2023 and recognize the outstanding work of young professionals who are pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the advertising industry. We are certain that by providing a platform for deserving talent to showcase their creative passion and work, we will not just empower them but also encourage new thinking, new talent and innovation in the industry.”