The Advertising Club launches 'The TAC Academy' in partnership with IPA Qualifications

“One of our core ambitions at the IPA is to professionalise the advertising, media and communications industries and create global understanding of how the business works. Our portfolio of qualifications enables learners from all over the world to deepen their knowledge of the industry, improve their personal performance at work and the performance of both their own and their clients’ businesses. We are really pleased that the Advertising Club has entered into a relationship with us so people in India can benefit from our learning.” added Louise Hinchliffe, director of professional development.