The Advertising Club launches 'The TAC Academy' in partnership with IPA Qualifications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Ad Club will offer a range of IPA qualifications at a special price exclusively for India, along with member, early bird, and bulk discounts.
With the purpose of raising the bar for the talent in our industry, the Ad Club has forged a special deal with IPA - The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. Every year > 4,000 practitioners future-proof their careers through IPA’s Continuous Professional Development Programme – helping their careers flourish.
The Ad Club will offer a range of IPA qualifications at a special price exclusively for India, along with member, early bird, and bulk discounts. The qualifications include the Foundation Certificate, designed for newcomers to advertising and marketing communications, covering the entire brand communications process, strategy writing, media roles, data usage, and success measurement (target group: 0-3 years of experience).
The Digital Performance Essentials Certificate focuses on the fundamentals of digital performance marketing, enhancing skills in briefing, planning, and executing digital campaigns (suitable for all). The Effectiveness Essentials Certificate teaches the principles of effectiveness and the importance of commercial creativity, drawing lessons from award-winning effectiveness papers to inform strategic decision-making (suitable for all).
The Media Research Essentials Certificate provides essential media research knowledge and skills necessary for success in the media industry (suitable for all). The Advanced Certificate in Effectiveness offers a deeper understanding of campaign evaluation, enabling participants to analyze the impact of their campaigns and demonstrate their value to clients (target group: 4-8 years of experience).
Lastly, the Advanced Certificate in Communications Planning prepares individuals to lead strategic communications planning for clients, exploring integration models and best practices to maximize the effectiveness of communication plans (target group: 4-8 years of experience).
Commenting on the launch, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) and president, The Advertising Club, said, “We are committed to introducing global best practices through exceptional awards and innovative learning and training initiatives in our industry. Our partnership with IPA marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter with the launch of The TAC Academy as a pioneering platform. This is just the beginning, as we plan to roll out many more learning programs designed to benefit our industry, members, and stakeholders.”
“One of our core ambitions at the IPA is to professionalise the advertising, media and communications industries and create global understanding of how the business works. Our portfolio of qualifications enables learners from all over the world to deepen their knowledge of the industry, improve their personal performance at work and the performance of both their own and their clients’ businesses. We are really pleased that the Advertising Club has entered into a relationship with us so people in India can benefit from our learning.” added Louise Hinchliffe, director of professional development.