The Advertising Club & MICA – School of Ideas announce strategic partnership

The Advertising Club has been the category torchbearer driving the Media and Advertising industry’s growth and learning development agenda through curating engaging platforms like D-Code, Digital Review and Digital Debate Series amongst others. These ideas exchange platforms have inspired young professional minds and contributed to the learning curve of the category. The apex industry body is all set to elevate the learning experience with another landmark development initiative in partnership with India’s premiere educational institution MICA – School of Ideas that drives excellence in Management, Strategic Marketing, Creativity & Communication and Digital learning. The MOU signed recently by Partho Dasgupta on behalf of The Advertising Club and Dr. Preeti Shroff on behalf of MICA will see resultant initiatives drive upskilling and enhanced learning opportunities for A&M industry patrons.
Speaking about the partnership , Partho Dasgupta, president, The Advertising Club said “The global Advertising and Marketing landscape has been continuously evolving - contemporary aspects like digital and social communication is center stage now. Like Advertising, analyzing consumer data and using it for profiling and recommendation is mainstream now with the success of Facebook, Netflix, Amazon etc. The association with MICA is critical in our effort to ensure that the category and its patrons continue to stay ahead of the curve and in tune with evolving trends that are currently driving the category, and will define its future growth trajectory. I am sure that MICA known for its academic ingenuity and renowned faculty will help further curate relevant and high impact programs that will help us achieve our objective of continuous learning
Speaking about the learning initiative Preeti Shroff, Dean MICA said “This is an exciting partnership and program for data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep neural learning, marketing analytics, digital communications for the smart business strategy in a transformational world. We are facing challenging times where individuals, industries and organizations all have to evolve and adapt for risks management and business model development. Upskilling is critical and urgent for developing powerful analytical tools for spotting gaps, trends and patterns, and for business transformation. In such a scenario upskilling and relevant learning opportunities for individual growth and resultant category growth are essential. MICA values ongoing partnership with businesses and organizations across industry subsectors to ensure that academic excellence and business relevance are facilitated in curated learning and professional development programs. We are certain that programs developed under this partnership will bring significant value addition and learning enrichments to rising professionals in the Advertising & Media industry, and those constantly seeking new skills and knowledge.”
The Advertising Club continues to play a transformational and catalytic role in developing the industry practices and facilitating category growth by providing stirring knowledge and ideas exchange platform and learning initiatives like Marquees, Goa Fest, Effies, Emvies, the digital debate series VICE & VERSA and now the upcoming Learning & Development programs.