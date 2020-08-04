The Advertising Club & MICA – School of Ideas announce strategic partnership

Speaking about the partnership , Partho Dasgupta, president, The Advertising Club said “The global Advertising and Marketing landscape has been continuously evolving - contemporary aspects like digital and social communication is center stage now. Like Advertising, analyzing consumer data and using it for profiling and recommendation is mainstream now with the success of Facebook, Netflix, Amazon etc. The association with MICA is critical in our effort to ensure that the category and its patrons continue to stay ahead of the curve and in tune with evolving trends that are currently driving the category, and will define its future growth trajectory. I am sure that MICA known for its academic ingenuity and renowned faculty will help further curate relevant and high impact programs that will help us achieve our objective of continuous learning