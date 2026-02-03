The Advertising Club opens submissions for ABBY Awards 2026

The Advertising Club has opened entries for the 57th edition of the ABBY Awards 2026, which will be held during Goafest 2026. The awards continue their partnership with The One Club | The One Show.

Entries open from 2 February 2026 and will be accepted until 2 March 2026. Work submitted must have been released between April 1, 2025 and 28 February 2026. The awards will cover Creative, Media, and Broadcaster & Publisher categories.

According to the organisers, the judging process will follow global evaluation standards and continue to be led by senior industry professionals, with increased client participation expected across stages of assessment.

Speaking on the announcement, Ajay Kakar, chairperson, ABBY Awards 2026, said: “The ABBY Awards have evolved into a strong platform for recognising creative and marketing excellence from our region. Our partnership with The One Club is an important step forward in taking this work to a global stage, giving it greater visibility and recognition beyond local markets. This year, the ABBYs are being reimagined in close collaboration with industry leaders and creative giants, with greater client involvement and an exceptional line-up of jury chairs expected. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and further strengthening the opportunities for talent and ideas from Southeast Asia to be seen and celebrated worldwide.”

The Advertising Club said timelines and eligibility details for all categories have now been released.