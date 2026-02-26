The Advertising Club refreshes brand identity

The Advertising Club (TAC) has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking a new phase in its long-standing journey as an industry body for advertising, marketing and media. The update builds on TAC’s legacy while aligning it more closely with the realities of a rapidly evolving market.

Developed in partnership with brand consultancy Landor, the refreshed identity is designed to reflect both continuity and change. It retains the organisation’s established credibility while introducing a more contemporary, adaptable visual system.

Over the years, TAC has played a key role in shaping industry dialogue through its platforms, programmes and awards. With shifts driven by technology, data and new creative models, the refreshed identity signals a clearer positioning for the organisation as it continues to engage with current and future industry needs.

The new design system is supposed to work across TAC’s initiatives, partnerships and digital touchpoints, balancing its legacy with a more forward-looking outlook rooted in India’s marketing and advertising ecosystem.

Speaking on the fresh identity, Dheeraj Sinha, president, The Advertising Club, and CEO McCann India, said, “The Advertising Club (TAC) is one of India’s oldest and strongest associations championing ad and marketing innovations. Our seven-decade legacy carries both responsibility and opportunity and with this brand refresh, we are reaffirming our intent. Our new identity positions this body as a beacon in a time when volatility is high. At TAC, we will continue to set benchmarks, spark meaningful conversations and champion the ideas that define the marketing and advertising world’s tomorrow.”