The Advertising Club’s EMVIE Awards to happen on 10th March'23

Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “I have always called EMVIE ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.”

