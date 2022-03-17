The Advertising Club’s EMVIES are back

Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, is looking forward to the awards, “It’s been a long break and we at TAC are eagerly waiting to see some of the great work that has been done in the last year and hope to recognise and reward the best of the best in each category. We have a special recognition - The Young EMVIE of the Year, in honour of Pradeep Guha, a stalwart and legend in the world of Media and Entertainment. With Google being our presenting sponsor this year, it’s befitting that we’re looking for innovation at the heart of everything. We are excited and ready to get the ball rolling in earnest, move the inertia of the last two years into a juggernaut of momentum and host perhaps THE grandest EMVIES to date. All the best to every participant, may the best work win!”