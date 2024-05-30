The Advertising Council of India announces the second AFAA New Age Leadership Program

AFAA chairman Srinivasan Swamy says, "This is an immersive, experiential and transformative program where 25 young professionals below the age of 35 are taken to companies in Mumbai and Pune and surrounding areas over three nights/four days schedule under the watchful eye of the experienced Proctor Manish Advani and exposed to different kinds of industries and different industry leaders. The resultant brainstorming takes the young professionals to a different level of competence and leadership skills altogether. In addition to Indian participants, the second edition would have some international young professionals too to add to the peer group learning. Incidentally the entire program will be conducted free of charge to all the 25 participants, as our way of showing what an industry Association can do, to create fine future leaders in our country.”