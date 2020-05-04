The anatomy of shooting an ad film… at home

So, here’s how it works today: “Agencies send us the film over e-mail. We watch it and then record the VO on our phones and send it to them. Once they give us the final go ahead, we record the final VO and send it to the sound engineer, who then processes/edits it at home. The internet is a big enabler during this tough time,” says Arshad Iqbaal, a renowned VO artiste who has worked on ads for Havells and DishTV during lockdown. This is a far cry from his usual way of working: “I would normally never send voice notes over the phone, even for approval. It just kills the art…” But this is the new normal, concedes Iqbaal.