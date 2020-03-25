The art of communication: Mercedes-Benz, Tinder, KFC during COVID -19

From funny and entertaining to informative and insightful, here's how brands are talking to us during the COVID - 19 crisis.
Our world is no longer the same. Over 15,000 people have lost their lives, economies are on the verge of being shattered, and countries have gone into lockdown. COVID - 19 is a health crisis unlike we've ever encountered.
And during this time, we have taken refuge on the internet from the comfort of our homes. From streaming movies and TV shows to catch up on news and sharing memes, we are all online.
So are the brands who too have borne the brunt on the virus. They’re online and communicating with us about the situation. From spreading awareness about the virus and precautions to take to giving us a good laugh and reminding us that we’re in this together, brands are mindful of the need for the right communication during a crisis.
Here are some of them:
KFC India encouraging people to maintain social distancing.
McDonald's India stressing the need for social distancing.
Mercedes-Benz thanking everyone for doing their bit during these trying times.
Starbucks India is at home, so should you.
Swiggy keeping it light while you work from home.
BookMyShow knows the truth behind work from home
Tinder India telling us what to do
Nike telling us that now is our chance
Red FM encouraging us to do the right thing by staying in and maintaining social distancing
BMW tells you what to do with your car