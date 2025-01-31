The BarberShop with Shantanu returns for its fourth season with a strong lineup of guests, including Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Adar Poonawalla, Ankur Warikoo, Abhishek Ganguly, Sabeer Bhatia, Luis Miranda, and more.

Advertisment

This season features candid conversations with host Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae. Starting January 2025, new episodes will be available weekly on YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, and LinkedIn.

With the theme 'Sharper Together', this season aims to connect the entrepreneurial and aspiring Indian community with key figures shaping Indian business and industry.

Commenting on this exciting announcement, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, and host of The BarberShop with Shantanu said “For the first time, episodes of TBWS will also be hosted in colleges and universities, with live audiences getting direct access to these influential leaders and people who have personally inspired and shaped me as an entrepreneur and individual. We are crowdsourcing topics of discussion through our IG Threads, opening up Q&A forums, hosting meetups, and so much more. In addition to bringing you these inspiring journeys, this season will be interactive, immersive, and genuinely rewarding for the TBWS audiences (who have given us so much love). I’m genuinely proud of the season we have curated and grateful to all the guests who have contributed to making Season 4 super special.”

Speaking on the same, Gauri Malhotra, CMO, Bombay Shaving Company said “The TBWS platform is much more than a shark tank. It's an enabler at the grassroots of entrepreneurship. Season 4 is another significant step from Bombay Shaving Company to be authentic partners to an emerging generation of Indians who are constantly questioning the status quo, challenging convention and finding newer, bolder, sharper avenues to express their individuality and create meaningful value for themselves. I'm looking forward to enjoying and learning from this explosive season, as well."

The refreshed identity and ethos of the podcast reflect the spirit of collective value and participation, developed in collaboration with YOSO Media and The Propagator Lab.

