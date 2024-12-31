The Bear House brings in Anvit Oberoi for ‘Beyond the Green’ campaign

The Bear House, a contemporary men’s apparel brand specialising in smart work casuals, collaborates with luxury lifestyle influencer Anvit Oberoi to bring its Beyond the Green campaign to life. Known for his taste in men’s fashion and luxury travel, Anvit showcases The Bear House’s high-performance polos through his signature lens of sophistication and modern elegance.

Advertisment

The Beyond the Green campaign highlights men who step out of their comfort zones, push boundaries, and seize opportunities with style. It emphasises confidence, performance, and versatility—qualities that connect with Anvit’s audience.

Anvit Oberoi, known for combining bespoke tailoring with global travel, is an ideal ambassador for the campaign. He represents the modern Indian man, balancing craftsmanship and lifestyle while embracing a go-anywhere, do-anything attitude.



“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Anvit, whose persona and aspirational storytelling perfectly align with the spirit of the campaign. He has mastered the art of looking impeccable while navigating various aspects of his life. His followers are men who seek functionality and who want to make a bold statement through the way they dress every day and, in every situation — exactly what our brand ethos is!” said Tanvi Somaiya, co-founder of The Bear House.