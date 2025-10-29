The Bear House redefines modern masculinity with ‘The Young Gentlemen’ campaign

Contemporary menswear brand The Bear House has launched its new campaign, ‘The Young Gentlemen’, inviting audiences to reimagine what it means to be a gentleman in today’s world.

Moving away from traditional imagery associated with formality and restraint, the campaign positions gentleness, authenticity, and self-awareness as the new expressions of confidence.

Founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House has established its presence in the Indian menswear market through designs that balance modernity and ease. The Young Gentlemen marks an evolution in the brand’s narrative, focusing on individuality and character rather than convention.

The campaign unfolds through a hero film and companion stories that depict the modern man as self-assured yet grounded — confident without the need for embellishment.

Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder, The Bear House, said, “We’ve hit so many milestones in such a short span - and we’re only getting started. The next couple of years are going to be huge for us; this year, we’re opening stores across regions. But beyond the numbers, it felt important that we pause and ask, what do we stand for? We’ve reached a stage where The Bear House needs to speak with its own point of view - not just about clothes, but about the man who wears them.”

Tanvi Somaiya, co-founder, added, “Menswear has changed dramatically in the last few years - not just in design or product, but in the sensibility of the young man today. He’s expressive, curious, and far more aware of style as self-expression. Honestly, it’s just as exciting a space to create in as womenswear now - playful, experimental, and deeply personal.”

Sneha Kanukolanu, head of marketing,said: “This campaign came at just the right moment in the brand’s journey. We’re speaking to an audience whose worldview has shifted - a new generation that works differently, thinks differently, and dresses differently from the ones before them. We’re a brand built for them, and built to talk like them. The modern young man is a fascinating study - confident but kind, ambitious but grounded - and that’s exactly who we’re speaking to.”

Rexina Devraj, founder, Cream Studio.in, added: "Over the last few months, we spent time making sure we landed in a space that felt both interesting and real to young men today. The Young Gentleman positioning and creative language reflect what’s honest, not idealised. We wanted every young guy who sees this campaign to think, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’ That sense of recognition - that’s the win."

Designed as a 360-degree campaign, The Young Gentlemen spans film, print, digital, creator-led collaborations, and in-store activations. It coincides with The Bear House’s ongoing retail expansion and follows its recent appearance on Shark Tank India.

With The Young Gentlemen, The Bear House aims to define a new expression of masculinity - one rooted in confidence, kindness, and individuality.