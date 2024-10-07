The Body Shop inaugurates 'Spark A Change 2.0' campaign with Diana Penty

The Body Shop, a British-born international beauty brand, has inaugurated the second edition of its festive campaign Spark A Change 2.0 featuring Indian actress, and model Diana Penty and its long-standing community fair trade partner, Plastics for Change. As part of this initiative, the brand has released a video showcasing its spirit.

In keeping with the festive spirit and the theme of Spark A Change, The Body Shop celebrates its partnership with Plastics for Change by extending the campaign’s impact. With Spark A Change 2.0, The Body Shop is redefining the spirit of festive gifting, where every purchase not only brings joy to the giver and recipient but also supports the livelihoods of marginalised communities across India.

The festive message is captured in the video featuring Diana Penty, who radiates positivity and the joy of the season. She is seen enjoying The Body Shop products, gifts, and Plastics for Change merchandise (pouches), inspiring viewers to celebrate with purpose.

Harmeet Singh, chief brand officer, Quest Retail - The Body Shop - Asia South, stated, “We’re elated to launch Spark A Change 2.0 campaign, that embraces the theme of giving and sharing the joy that reaches out far and beyond. This film amplifies the positive impact of our partnership with Plastics for Change, showcasing how businesses can drive meaningful change. Over the past five years, we’ve diverted millions of plastic bottles from landfills and empowered thousands of waste collectors, especially women, with improved income opportunities and market access. Our donation drive to provide e-tricycles further supports their efforts in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.”



Diana Penty actress, and model, shared, “I’m proud to be part of the ‘Spark A Change’ initiative, which truly embodies the joy of giving. This year, celebrate Diwali with a touch of nature-inspired beauty products from The Body Shop and discover ethical gifts to share with your loved ones. Experience the magic of the festive season in-store and online, and support their Community Fair Trade partner, Plastics for Change, to help light up the lives of waste collectors who contribute to a cleaner planet.”



As a part of this campaign, The Body Shop is offering a range of coloured CYO (Create Your Own), and Prepacked Gift boxes available in vibrant festive shades, starting at Rs 695. The brand, in association with Plastics for Change, has also launched multi-purpose makeup pouches made from recycled plastic in two colours (cross-zip pouch and square net-zip pouch).



These special festive offerings, products and curated gift hampers can be purchased from their nearest outlet or online through the brand’s website.