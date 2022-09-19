The Body Shop India launches Be Seen Be Heard movement to amplify more young voices in public life

More than 50% of India’s population is under the age of 25 (Source: Youth in India 2022’ report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation). According to The Body Shop Global Youth Survey: 86% of young people in India want to make positive changes in the world & over 43% of young Indians want to be heard in public life. However, there is a widening demographic divide in public life with under-representation of young voices. The Why25 program will support long-term participation of young people in public decision-making via three main goals:

1. RAISING 2.5 MILLION SIGNATURES FOR THE WHY25 PETITION: With an Aim to collect 2.5 million signatures on the Why25 Petition, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation are calling upon policymakers to lower the age of candidacy in the Lok Sabha/Lower House of Parliament from the current 25 years to 21 years of age. The present 25-year age prerequisite is one of the key barriers to youth participation in public representation at the highest levels of policy-making. The petition aims to drive awareness as well as mobilize non-partisan public opinion on this subject

2. ADDING 25 MILLION YOUNG VOTERS TO VOTER ROLLS BY 2024: Engage with young voters and drive youth voter awareness by conducting over 250 Youth Voter Festivals as well as Voter Education Workshops across urban and rural centres between 2022-24. The festivals and workshops will serve as venues to register and re-register young voters enabling participation in the electoral process by 2024.

3. SUPPORTING 25 YOUTH-LED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AT GRASSROOT LEVELS: 25 Community Projects will be supported via the program, empowering young changemakers working on community impact projects in environmental and social justice at panchayat or municipality levels to create real, on-ground change.