The Body Shop teams up with Bollywood actress Diana Penty for new ad

Diana Penty embodies the fresh spirit of the brand’s British Rose collection in a new digital film.
The Body Shop, a global beauty brand, has collaborated with Diana Penty, an Indian actress, to celebrate British Rose body care collection among Indian customers. Diana Penty’s dynamic personality infuses a fresh energy into the collection through a new communication campaign.
Diana Penty, Indian Actor, shares her excitement about the campaign, "I am thrilled to be part of The Body Shop's latest campaign, with British Rose, a nature-inspired floral touch. This initiative aligns perfectly with my belief in promoting self-compassion and adopting one’s distinctive beauty. I'm glad to support a brand that prioritises both environmental responsibility and personal well-being."
Sharing thoughts on the unveiling of the British Rose campaign, Harmeet Singh, VP, product, marketing and digital, The Body Shop India, said, "At The Body Shop we emphasise our nature-inspired iconic products as a daily ritual of self– love that helps oneself to become their best versions. We are delighted to announce Diana Penty's collaboration with The Body Shop for our exciting digital film showcasing the iconic British Rose range with 100% Vegan product formulations. The initiative aims to convey that love encompasses a many experiences nurturing a sense of ease within oneself. With its versatile selection, our goal is to broaden our customer base, nurturing loyalty among existing patrons and reaching out to new audiences."