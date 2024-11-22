The Body Shop unveils exclusive collection crafted for India in new ad

The Body Shop, a global ethical and sustainable beauty company, introduces its first-ever India-inspired collection—The India Edit across its retail stores in India and on its website. This unique range celebrates the richness of India-inspired ingredients thereby communicating the exclusivity of “Only in India, for You”.

The India Edit features four curated collections inspired by India: Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, and Black Grape. These collections are vegan, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested, with over 90% natural ingredients and IFRA-certified fragrances for an enjoyable experience.

Aligned with The Body Shop’s mission to empower young consumers and promote self-love, the new video campaign for The India Edit highlights inclusivity and diversity, capturing the vibrant spirit of India.

With the holiday season approaching, The India Edit collection offers fresh scents, making it an ideal gift for your loved ones this Christmas. The Body Shop celebrates India’s rich heritage through ingredients inspired by Indian flora and fauna. The lotus, hibiscus, pomegranate, and black grape all reflect the country's deep-rooted traditions.