ENO launches 3-in-1 formula with actors Farida Jalal and Aparshakti Khurana

Giving an insight into the launch of ENO 3-in-1 variant, Kishlay Seth, category lead for digestive health, Haleon ISC, said, "Our mission at ENO is to continually innovate and enhance our products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The new ENO 3-in-1 variant is developed after deeply understanding consumers trust on natural ingredients and condiments with multiple benefits. Hence, we wanted to bring together the goodness of these natural ingredients with the power of ENO to offer a fast and effective relief solution for day to day digestive discomfort. With this launch, we're offering a simple yet effective way to address acidity, all while reinforcing the trust and reliability that the brand is known for.”