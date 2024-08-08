ENO launches 3-in-1 formula with actors Farida Jalal and Aparshakti Khurana

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new TV campaign is conceptualised by creative agency, Ogilvy, and the TVC has been shot by Shoojit Sircar.
ENO, an OTC antacid by Haleon (Erstwhile “GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), announces the launch of its new 3-in-1 variant, made with the power of ENO and goodness of real jeera, ajwain and kala namak for fast and effective relief. This new product brings together power of ENO with trusted natural ingredients and gives relief from 3 ailments – Acidity, gas and indigestion.
Building upon the enduring trust in traditional home remedies handed down through generations, the new ENO 3-in-1 incorporates the goodness of three trusted powerful natural ingredients – Jeera, Ajwain and Kala namak in a refreshing and tasty, natural flavor. The power of these 3 ingredients together aims to tackle multiple digestive issues such as acidity, gastric discomfort and indigestion.
To introduce the new variant nationally, ENO has launched a TVC starring actor Aparshakti Khurana and veteran actor Farida Jalal. The commercial depicts how Aparshakti Khurana is enjoying a feast at a wedding when he is hit by acidity and discomfort – much to the disappointment of his family members. His acidity instigates a string of home remedy suggestions from many family members, with even the DJ present sharing his advice. In steps Farida Jalal, the trusted granny of the household, with her in depth understanding of natural ingredients and need of quick relief, suggesting ENO 3-in-1, that carries the trust and fast relief of ENO, with the power of real jeera, kala namak, and ajwain to tackle various digestive issues.
Speaking on his association with the brand, actor Aparshakti Khurana said, “Being a foodie myself, I am familiar with the after-effects of indulging in too many kinds of food items, especially during festive occasions like sangeets and weddings. ENO has been a trusted partner for acidity relief for decades for Indians. Now the ENO 3-in-1 is a combination of the power of ENO, and the goodness of 3 ingredients that aid digestion, creating an effective fast relief solution for everyday acidity moments for all foodies.”
Engaging with multiple audiences, ENO has also launched a Southern edit, featuring actor Kalidas Jayaram, as the lead protagonist.
Sharing his thoughts on the new launch, actor Kalidas Jayaram stated, “Festive occasions, especially grand South Indian weddings, are truly special. From vibrant decorations to heartfelt blessings, everything is amplified, especially the food! We prepare a symphony of flavours – tangy tamarind rice, melt-in-your-mouth mysore pak, comforting bisi bele bath – a feast for the senses. Yet, indulgence can lead to discomfort like acidity. ENO’s legacy of fast relief, now in ENO 3-in-1, blends familiar ingredients for effective relief from acidity and other digestive issues, ensuring celebrations remain joyful.”
Giving an insight into the launch of ENO 3-in-1 variant, Kishlay Seth, category lead for digestive health, Haleon ISC, said, "Our mission at ENO is to continually innovate and enhance our products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The new ENO 3-in-1 variant is developed after deeply understanding consumers trust on natural ingredients and condiments with multiple benefits. Hence, we wanted to bring together the goodness of these natural ingredients with the power of ENO to offer a fast and effective relief solution for day to day digestive discomfort. With this launch, we're offering a simple yet effective way to address acidity, all while reinforcing the trust and reliability that the brand is known for.”
Speaking on the TVC and communication strategy, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy - North, adds, “When it comes to acidity, home remedies and OTC antacids have always been at loggerheads. But with the launch of new ENO 3-in-1, we can easily say collaboration is the best way forward. Since ENO 3-in-1 has home remedies like jeera, ajwain, kala namak and trusted efficacy of ENO, we are sure even your grandmother would love and recommend it. I believe people are going to love ‘teeno’: the campaign, the idea and most of all the product.”
Giving his creative inputs, director of the films, Shoojit Sircar, said, “We wanted to capture the genuine warmth and humour of Indian families, while also addressing a common concern. Farida Jalal, with her iconic 'Dadi' persona, brings a relatable charm to the campaign, showcasing how ENO's new variant seamlessly fits into everyday life as a modern solution for an age-old problem."