The BTS of unaired CRED ads has aired

Sports celebrities react when they only have to read the ‘Download Cred’ line and not do anything hatke.
Some of India’s biggest sports personalities are not pleased. Anil Kumble, Sunil Chhetri, Jhulan Goswami, Mary Kom, and Viswanathan Anand feel CRED has betrayed them.
All of them had landed at the shoot location thinking they will do something wacky in a new CRED ad but were aghast to find out all they needed to do was read a simple line which tells viewers you can pay multiple bills on the CRED app.
From Kumble singing to Anand doing a jig to Mary Kom’s confidence in her acting abilities, the spot is funny and manages to take a jab at the standards the CRED ads have set over the years.
Many of these sportspeople will feature in the new season of The Long Game (from CRED) where they share their wisdom.