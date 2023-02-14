'The Care Giver in cancer suffers as much' says Tata Trusts in its latest campaign

Deepshikha Surendran, head of brand and marketing communications Tata Trusts, says, "Tata Trusts' entry into cancer care dates back to 1941 when the Tata Memorial Hospital opened in Mumbai as a beacon of strength for those feeling hopeless. Through the 'Kaise Ka Cancer' campaign, we want to highlight the Trusts' efforts across the entire spectrum of the life cycle of a person affected by Cancer. Our goal with this 360-degree campaign and the activations that will follow is to increase awareness around the importance of regular screening and highlight the resources available to people who may be detected with Cancer and let them know that with accessible and affordable aid and assistance, there is hope."