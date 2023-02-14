'The Care Giver in cancer suffers as much' says Tata Trusts in its latest campaign

The campaign conceptualized by Rediffusion brings a caregiver's pain and predicament to the fore.
Few people know that the Tata Memorial Hospital was set up in 1941 by Sir Dorabji Tata in the loving memory of Lady Meherbai Tata, his wife, who died of cancer. The role of love, and care, in the fight against cancer can never be underestimated. The new set of cancer care films released by Tata Trusts this month focus on just that: Cancer – kaise? The disbelief. The disheartening acknowledgement, and acceptance of the reality of the disease. And, ofcourse, the debilitating impact on the patient, and the family.
In the second of the three-part series, the film released today the spotlight is on caregivers. Everyday, caregivers across the nation push their limits of love by delivering relentless care and support to a family member fighting Cancer.
Deepshikha Surendran, head of brand and marketing communications Tata Trusts, says, "Tata Trusts' entry into cancer care dates back to 1941 when the Tata Memorial Hospital opened in Mumbai as a beacon of strength for those feeling hopeless. Through the 'Kaise Ka Cancer' campaign, we want to highlight the Trusts' efforts across the entire spectrum of the life cycle of a person affected by Cancer. Our goal with this 360-degree campaign and the activations that will follow is to increase awareness around the importance of regular screening and highlight the resources available to people who may be detected with Cancer and let them know that with accessible and affordable aid and assistance, there is hope."
Commenting on the idea for the film, Kalyani Srivastava, joint president, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, added, "Caregiving can be frustrating and painful. The big question is that when you are busy caring for a person with such a care-demanding disease, who is taking care of you? The informal caregivers of cancer patients undergo fear, emotional burden, anxiety, depression and many physical problems, too — caregivers of people with Cancer go through psychological distress, which is often overlooked. By creating access to quality medical care for patients and guidance for caregivers through a compassionate team of specialists, including Patient Navigators, Tata Trusts hope to ease their burden while taking care of their beloved."