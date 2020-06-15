The coronavirus curve isn't the only curve that needs flattening

Closer home in India, Cure.fit, the company that owns fitness classes across the brand cult.fit, announced that they would start charging for their online classes and content. A MoneyControl report mentions that there are close 3.5 lakh users accessing the video classes (as of May 20, 2020), with a large chunk of them being new users who are not Cult members - these numbers were shared by the company itself. In another April report, CureFit growth lead Naresh Krishnaswamy mentioned that the platform was seeing around 5 lakh sessions everyday through its video classes.