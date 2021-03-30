The Craft Tank wins digital media mandate for Pintola

Commenting on the win, Brijesh Solanki, Co-founder, The Craft Tank said, ‘We are very excited to have Pintola on board. The brand has a prodigious reputation across India in terms of its product strategies. With our affiliations with Pintola, we plan to bring our digital expertise by leveraging the right targeting and communication, capture and engage audience and then create a distinct position in the minds of the consumer in a more agile way.

It is imperative for Pintola to have its communication towards the latest trends and digital medium is the most fastest way to do it.