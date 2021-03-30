The Craft Tank wins digital media mandate for Pintola

The account was won following a competitive pitch process involving some of the leading agencies across India and shall be handled from their Mumbai office.
360 degree multifaceted creative agency, The Craft Tank has recently announced its latest addition to its clientele ‘Pintola’. Pintola is the best-selling and highest rated peanut butter brand across India out of 150 brands. Right from processing till the final dispatch, every step of the working system is keenly observed by an adroit team of quality controllers. The account was won following a competitive pitch process involving some of the leading agencies across India and shall be handled from their Mumbai office.
The peanut butter market is one of the most potential markets in India. With major international players already existing in the Indian market, recently there has been a rise in Made in India peanut butter brands. Therefore in order to sustain, one needs an innovation hence keeping up with brands credibility The Craft Tank will work towards channelizing the brand essence and provide integrated strategies in the digital sphere.
Commenting on the win, Brijesh Solanki, Co-founder, The Craft Tank said, ‘We are very excited to have Pintola on board. The brand has a prodigious reputation across India in terms of its product strategies. With our affiliations with Pintola, we plan to bring our digital expertise by leveraging the right targeting and communication, capture and engage audience and then create a distinct position in the minds of the consumer in a more agile way.
It is imperative for Pintola to have its communication towards the latest trends and digital medium is the most fastest way to do it.
Speaking about the new association, Anand Patel, Sr. Marketing Manager, Das Foodtech Pvt Ltd, said, Pintola is a strong name in the market, we were looking for an agency that could do true justice to the brand by creating exciting and unforgettable brand campaigns. The Craft Tank understands our product and I believe with its capabilities we are confident that this association will expound positive business for the future.